31.Mai 2021



 WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 29.05.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 29.05.2021 hinzugefügt:
  • 2021-05-26 fixed: Dimo's Quest (Infernal Bytes/Boeder Software) keyboard handler corrected (Info)
  • 2021-05-26 updated: Battletoads (Mindscape) renamed to Battletoads (Info)
  • 2021-05-25 improved: Zyconix (Accolade) supports original release, loads and saves high scores (Info)
  • 2021-05-25 improved: Garfield: Big, Fat, Hairy Deal (The Edge) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey (Info)
  • 2021-05-25 fixed: Hero Quest (Gremlin) saving character doesn't crash anymore when no expansion disk is available (Info)
  • 2021-05-24 improved: Dimo's Quest (Infernal Bytes/Boeder Software) uses less chip memory, new install script (Info)
  • 2021-05-23 improved: Atomic Robo-Kid (Activision) in-game cheat can be enabled with CUSTOM1, support for second fire button (weapon selection), 68000 quitkey support (Info)
[Meldung: 31. Mai 2021, 19:29]
