31.Mai 2021



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 29.05.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.05.2021 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Chrysalis_3.15.iso        Chrysalis                 This pack allows you to...
AmIRC_3.8.lha             Communication             AmIRC is the best clien...
FPC_3.2.2.lha             Development/FreePascal    Free Pascal Compiler
x5000_manual.lha          Documentation/X5000       Ceci est le Manuel Tech...
AmiArcadia_27.2.lha       Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
Blues_R1.lha              Games/Platform            Blues Brothers & Jukebo...
ReportPlus_8.2.lha        Misc                      A Multipurpose utility ...
BootClock_1.20.lha        Misc                      A little and easy progr...
VAMP_2.30.lha             Multimedia                A Multimedia Player pro...
(snx)

[Meldung: 31. Mai 2021, 19:29] [Kommentare: 0]
