|31.Mai 2021
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 29.05.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.05.2021 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Chrysalis_3.15.iso Chrysalis This pack allows you to... AmIRC_3.8.lha Communication AmIRC is the best clien... FPC_3.2.2.lha Development/FreePascal Free Pascal Compiler x5000_manual.lha Documentation/X5000 Ceci est le Manuel Tech... AmiArcadia_27.2.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi... Blues_R1.lha Games/Platform Blues Brothers & Jukebo... ReportPlus_8.2.lha Misc A Multipurpose utility ... BootClock_1.20.lha Misc A little and easy progr... VAMP_2.30.lha Multimedia A Multimedia Player pro...(snx)
[Meldung: 31. Mai 2021, 19:29] [Kommentare: 0]
