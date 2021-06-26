amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
27.Jun.2021



 Aminet-Uploads bis 26.06.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.06.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
wla_dx_v10.0.lha         dev/cross  4.5M  68k 8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembl...
TRSaferPtch.lha          dev/debug  24K   68k Safer Setfunctions Debug/Cont...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   2.1M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
dsp3210.lha              driver/oth 273K  68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
ppm2bbc.lha              gfx/pbm    31K   MOS 24-bit PPM6 into BBC Micro sc...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.3M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.7M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.8M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.2M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
TIKY.lha                 mods/8voic 261K      TIKY 6ch Synth Pop by HKvalhe
MMULib.lha               util/libs  733K  68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
MuMin.lha                util/libs  68K   68k Minimal MuLib archive for red...
Mu680x0Libs.lha          util/sys   379K  68k MuLib aware 680x0 libraries
(snx)

[Meldung: 27. Jun. 2021, 06:45]
