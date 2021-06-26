|27.Jun.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 26.06.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.06.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
wla_dx_v10.0.lha dev/cross 4.5M 68k 8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembl...
TRSaferPtch.lha dev/debug 24K 68k Safer Setfunctions Debug/Cont...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 2.1M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
dsp3210.lha driver/oth 273K 68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
ppm2bbc.lha gfx/pbm 31K MOS 24-bit PPM6 into BBC Micro sc...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.3M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.7M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.8M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.2M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
TIKY.lha mods/8voic 261K TIKY 6ch Synth Pop by HKvalhe
MMULib.lha util/libs 733K 68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
MuMin.lha util/libs 68K 68k Minimal MuLib archive for red...
Mu680x0Libs.lha util/sys 379K 68k MuLib aware 680x0 libraries
