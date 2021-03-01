A-EON Technology: Weitere Updates von Ersatz-Befehlen für AmigaOS

Im Zuge seiner Reimplementation von AmigaOS-Befehlen im Rahmen der Enhancer Software hat A-EON Technology weitere seiner Befehle für AmigaOS 3.x und AmigaOS 4 aktualisiert: AddBuffers*, AddDatatypes*, Assign*, Copy, List und MakeDir*.



Bezogen werden können die neuen Versionen von registrierten Kunden der Enhancer Software wie üblich über die Updater-Software.



Changes: AddBuffers 46.3/54.3

Now temporarily turns off system requesters when using the LIST option

AddDataTypes 46.6/54.6

Added NOREPLACE option to prevent one datatype from replacing another added datatype with the same name when using the REFRESH option



Now also reports the number of datatypes that were added when the REFRESH option is used



Bugfix: A structure that was freed too soon could cause an illegal memory access



Added more checks for out of memory error

Assign 46.4/54.4

Improved INHIBIT option: only dos device names with filesystems can now be inhibited. Also it is no longer possible to make nested inhibits. Also added messages when a device is successfully inhibited or uninhibited

Copy 46.8/54.8

Fixed bug when printing "object not found" error messages for filenames that don't contain a path

List 46.8/54.8

Bugfix: The %S LFORMAT operator was only substituting the filename and not also the path as it should in case of multiple %S occurrences



Bugfix: Only lowercase LFORMAT operators were recognised

MakeDir 46.8/54.8

Added FORCE option to ignore "object already exists" error [* = Anmerkung der Redaktion: Zum Zeitpunkt unserer Meldung waren diese Links aus der Pressemitteilung von A-EON Technology noch mit keinen Wiki-Einträgen hinterlegt.] (snx)



[Meldung: 04. Jul. 2021, 07:20] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

