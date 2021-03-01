|04.Jul.2021
Amigaworld.net (Webseite)
|A-EON Technology: Weitere Updates von Ersatz-Befehlen für AmigaOS
Im Zuge seiner Reimplementation von AmigaOS-Befehlen im Rahmen der Enhancer Software hat A-EON Technology weitere seiner Befehle für AmigaOS 3.x und AmigaOS 4 aktualisiert: AddBuffers*, AddDatatypes*, Assign*, Copy, List und MakeDir*.
Bezogen werden können die neuen Versionen von registrierten Kunden der Enhancer Software wie üblich über die Updater-Software.
Changes:
[* = Anmerkung der Redaktion: Zum Zeitpunkt unserer Meldung waren diese Links aus der Pressemitteilung von A-EON Technology noch mit keinen Wiki-Einträgen hinterlegt.] (snx)
- AddBuffers 46.3/54.3
- Now temporarily turns off system requesters when using the LIST option
- AddDataTypes 46.6/54.6
- Added NOREPLACE option to prevent one datatype from replacing another added
datatype with the same name when using the REFRESH option
- Now also reports the number of datatypes that were added when the REFRESH
option is used
- Bugfix: A structure that was freed too soon could cause an illegal memory
access
- Added more checks for out of memory error
- Assign 46.4/54.4
- Improved INHIBIT option: only dos device names with filesystems can now be
inhibited. Also it is no longer possible to make nested inhibits.
Also added messages when a device is successfully inhibited or uninhibited
- Copy 46.8/54.8
- Fixed bug when printing "object not found" error messages for filenames that
don't contain a path
- List 46.8/54.8
- Bugfix: The %S LFORMAT operator was only substituting the filename and not
also the path as it should in case of multiple %S occurrences
- Bugfix: Only lowercase LFORMAT operators were recognised
- MakeDir 46.8/54.8
- Added FORCE option to ignore "object already exists" error
[Meldung: 04. Jul. 2021, 07:20] [Kommentare: 0]
