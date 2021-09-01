22.Sep.2021









Virenschutz: VirusZ III 1.04b für alle Amiga-Systeme

Georg Wittmann hat das Virenschutzprogramm 'VirusZ III' auf die Version 1.04b aktualisiert. Es ist die erste Version, die auf allen Amiga-Systemen (AmigaOS 3/3, MorphOS und AROS) läuft, aber aufgrund einiger Beschränkungen noch im Betastatus ist. Änderungen seit der Version 1.03b:

Not a new author, just a new name: After marriage some years ago, my family name is no longer Hoemann, but Wittmann

Added full recognition of AmigaOS 3.1.4, 3.2, 4.0 and 4.1 and recognition of AROS to startup code and fixed self-test.

Fixed several problems in (background) vector check:

a. Handles the two 512 kB ROMs correctly when running on AROS.



b. Handles the Kickstart modules area of AmigaOS 4.x correctly.



c. Uses FindTrackedAddress() instead of SegTracker when running on AmigaOS 4.x for display and snapshots.



d. No more accesses to zeropage of m68k processors on AmigaOS 4.x as there seems to be no way to do so without Grim Reaper.



e. Added support for special m68k library functions emulator code of AROS and AmigaOS 4.x.

Fixed problem in memory monitor: As there exist restricted memory areas under AmigaOS 4.x, you can only have a look at regions that are either registered in FindTrackedAddress() or located inside Kickstart modules.

Some preferences of vector check and memory monitor are disabled when running on AmigaOS 4.x as they don't make sense then.

Fixed bug in device scanner that lead to wrong results with not disk-based devices when running on AmigaOS 4.x.

Added recognition of new AROS and AmigaOS system patches to the vector check (at least for my configurations, feel free to send snapshots of your non-standard vectors).

Updated some stuff inside the internal GUI support code:

a. Calculation of window border sizes happens in a way compatible with old OS versions and AROS / AmigaOS 4.x now.



b. Fixed size calculation of listview gadgets for both AROS and AmigaOS 4.x as they differ a view pixels to older OS versions.



Removed SegTracker 45.1 archive from distribution, get the latest release (currently 46.1 written by Thomas Richter) from Aminet instead. Es werden einige Bibliotheken benötigt, die dem Readme zu entnehmen sind. (dr)



