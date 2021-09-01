|22.Sep.2021
|Virenschutz: VirusZ III 1.04b für alle Amiga-Systeme
Georg Wittmann hat das Virenschutzprogramm 'VirusZ III' auf die Version 1.04b aktualisiert. Es ist die erste Version, die auf allen Amiga-Systemen (AmigaOS 3/3, MorphOS und AROS) läuft, aber aufgrund einiger Beschränkungen noch im Betastatus ist. Änderungen seit der Version 1.03b:
Es werden einige Bibliotheken benötigt, die dem Readme zu entnehmen sind.
(dr)
- Not a new author, just a new name: After marriage some years ago, my family name is no longer Hoemann, but Wittmann
- Added full recognition of AmigaOS 3.1.4, 3.2, 4.0 and 4.1 and recognition of AROS to startup code and fixed self-test.
- Fixed several problems in (background) vector check:
- a. Handles the two 512 kB ROMs correctly when running on AROS.
- b. Handles the Kickstart modules area of AmigaOS 4.x correctly.
- c. Uses FindTrackedAddress() instead of SegTracker when running on AmigaOS 4.x for display and snapshots.
- d. No more accesses to zeropage of m68k processors on AmigaOS 4.x as there seems to be no way to do so without Grim Reaper.
- e. Added support for special m68k library functions emulator code of AROS and AmigaOS 4.x.
- Fixed problem in memory monitor: As there exist restricted memory areas under AmigaOS 4.x, you can only have a look at regions that are either registered in FindTrackedAddress() or located inside Kickstart modules.
- Some preferences of vector check and memory monitor are disabled when running on AmigaOS 4.x as they don't make sense then.
- Fixed bug in device scanner that lead to wrong results with not disk-based devices when running on AmigaOS 4.x.
- Added recognition of new AROS and AmigaOS system patches to the vector check (at least for my configurations, feel free to send snapshots of your non-standard vectors).
- Updated some stuff inside the internal GUI support code:
- a. Calculation of window border sizes happens in a way compatible with old OS versions and AROS / AmigaOS 4.x now.
- b. Fixed size calculation of listview gadgets for both AROS and AmigaOS 4.x as they differ a view pixels to older OS versions.
- Removed SegTracker 45.1 archive from distribution, get the latest release (currently 46.1 written by Thomas Richter) from Aminet instead.
[Meldung: 22. Sep. 2021, 06:45] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]