|01.Okt.2021
|Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 4.1.5
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt.
Nach der Veröffentlichung mehrerer 'Release Candidates' (amiga-news.de berichtete), wurde heute nun die Version 4.1.5 veröffentlicht, die neben zahlreichen Fehlerbereinigungen und Verbesserungen unter anderem nun auch AmigaOS 3.2 ROMs unterstützt. Die Änderungen im Detail:
- fixed pipeline typo
- Added distro information to pre-compiled binaries
- Removed more unused code
- Speed up Fast Copper
- More removal of unused code
- Removed inactive code from custom.cpp
- Updated whdload_db to latest version
- Added RPI3 64-bit pipelines (inactive for now)
- Updated Readme to reflect Makefile changes
- Updated Azure Build pipelines with new platform names
- Split rpi3/rpi4 64-bit builds to fix -mcpu wrong flag
- #843: Don't change GUI Window size if we are in Full Screen mode
- Reverted default sound mode to Push with increased bufffer. Pull caused glitches in some cases
- Fixed bug causing full-window mode to always show as windowed
- Fixed bug where if the GUI window was maximized and emulation started afterwards, the emulator would shut down
- Fixed ShowMessage window would always change window size (it shouldn't if it was maximized)
- Merged DrawBridge and GUI updates from dev
- Added support for Kickstart 3.2 ROMs
- #782: Brought back multithreaded drawing
- VS project cleanup
- Don't resize window if it's maximized
- Changed "default_fullscreen" option to "default_fullscreen_mode" and made it into an integer. It now controls 3 states: Windowed (0), Fullscreen (1) or Full-Window (2).
- #454: Added Warp and Quick Save State functions in Custom Controls
- #501: Implemented Warp mode for SDL2 (End + Pause to trigger)
- #821: Added default option for sound pull mode in amiberry.conf
- Added copyright and license info in About panel
- #841: Added label to show timestamp of selected savestate
- #841: Increased Savestates to 15
- Updated Remote deploy/build settings
- Fixed #824: Dispmanx would show black screen if loading another config with different screen dimensions
- DMX: initialize variable
- DMX: Remove unused function
- #805: Renamed and fixed Menu to Guide button, in Custom controls
- #805: Don't hardcode the controller Guide button to open GUI always
- #822: Use menu button from mapping instead of hardcoded SDL2 "GUIDE" button
- #827: Improved navigation in HDD panels
- #827: Implemented scrolling with controller/keyboard in master
- #827: Reduced width of Serial Port group
- #827: Get rid of horizontal scrollbar in Misc panel
- Fixed #823: Controller in Mouse mode didn't trigger Retroarch Quit combo
- Fixed select button reading would pass wrong Joy ID to function
- Don't attempt to read from non-existing joysticks
- Set Input Mouse/Joystick autoswitch to disabled by default
- Added generic Cortex-A9 32-bit target
- Ensure hotkey_pressed is reset after it was triggered to enter the GUI (@mrfixit2001)
- Added CDTV as a command line option in --model
- Change default sound buffer properly
- Revert "Changed default audio buffer size to 4KB instead of 16KB"
- Retroarch: Change button mapping loop to fixed value instead of depending on external variable
- Changed default audio buffer size to 4KB instead of 16KB
- Updated pipelines from dev
- Updated build pipelines
- Removed VisualGDB solution from repo
- Retroarch: Fixed crash on startup when parsing controller file
- Revert "Retroarch: Fixed crash on startup when parsing controller file"
- Retroarch: Fixed crash on startup when parsing controller file
- Cherry picked recent updates from dev branch
- DMX: Don't remove blackscreen_element during subshutdown
- #825: back-ported improvements to master branch
- #827: Navigation cleanup in Floppy panel
- #827: Fixed Sound panel navigation glitches
- #812: Backported fix to master branch
- Backport fix for #825 to 4.1.4
- Retain version information in optimized builds also
