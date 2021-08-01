01.Okt.2021









Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 4.1.5

Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt.



Nach der Veröffentlichung mehrerer 'Release Candidates' (amiga-news.de berichtete), wurde heute nun die Version 4.1.5 veröffentlicht, die neben zahlreichen Fehlerbereinigungen und Verbesserungen unter anderem nun auch AmigaOS 3.2 ROMs unterstützt. Die Änderungen im Detail: fixed pipeline typo

Added distro information to pre-compiled binaries

Removed more unused code

Speed up Fast Copper

More removal of unused code

Removed inactive code from custom.cpp

Updated whdload_db to latest version

Added RPI3 64-bit pipelines (inactive for now)

Updated Readme to reflect Makefile changes

Updated Azure Build pipelines with new platform names

Split rpi3/rpi4 64-bit builds to fix -mcpu wrong flag

#843: Don't change GUI Window size if we are in Full Screen mode

Reverted default sound mode to Push with increased bufffer. Pull caused glitches in some cases

Fixed bug causing full-window mode to always show as windowed

Fixed bug where if the GUI window was maximized and emulation started afterwards, the emulator would shut down

Fixed ShowMessage window would always change window size (it shouldn't if it was maximized)

Merged DrawBridge and GUI updates from dev

Added support for Kickstart 3.2 ROMs

#782: Brought back multithreaded drawing

VS project cleanup

Don't resize window if it's maximized

Changed "default_fullscreen" option to "default_fullscreen_mode" and made it into an integer. It now controls 3 states: Windowed (0), Fullscreen (1) or Full-Window (2).

#454: Added Warp and Quick Save State functions in Custom Controls

#501: Implemented Warp mode for SDL2 (End + Pause to trigger)

#821: Added default option for sound pull mode in amiberry.conf

Added copyright and license info in About panel

#841: Added label to show timestamp of selected savestate

#841: Increased Savestates to 15

Updated Remote deploy/build settings

Fixed #824: Dispmanx would show black screen if loading another config with different screen dimensions

DMX: initialize variable

DMX: Remove unused function

#805: Renamed and fixed Menu to Guide button, in Custom controls

#805: Don't hardcode the controller Guide button to open GUI always

#822: Use menu button from mapping instead of hardcoded SDL2 "GUIDE" button

#827: Improved navigation in HDD panels

#827: Implemented scrolling with controller/keyboard in master

#827: Reduced width of Serial Port group

#827: Get rid of horizontal scrollbar in Misc panel

Fixed #823: Controller in Mouse mode didn't trigger Retroarch Quit combo

Fixed select button reading would pass wrong Joy ID to function

Don't attempt to read from non-existing joysticks

Set Input Mouse/Joystick autoswitch to disabled by default

Added generic Cortex-A9 32-bit target

Ensure hotkey_pressed is reset after it was triggered to enter the GUI (@mrfixit2001)

Added CDTV as a command line option in --model

Change default sound buffer properly

Revert "Changed default audio buffer size to 4KB instead of 16KB"

Retroarch: Change button mapping loop to fixed value instead of depending on external variable

Changed default audio buffer size to 4KB instead of 16KB

Updated pipelines from dev

Updated build pipelines

Removed VisualGDB solution from repo

Retroarch: Fixed crash on startup when parsing controller file

Revert "Retroarch: Fixed crash on startup when parsing controller file"

Retroarch: Fixed crash on startup when parsing controller file

Cherry picked recent updates from dev branch

DMX: Don't remove blackscreen_element during subshutdown

#825: back-ported improvements to master branch

#827: Navigation cleanup in Floppy panel

#827: Fixed Sound panel navigation glitches

#812: Backported fix to master branch

Backport fix for #825 to 4.1.4

Retain version information in optimized builds also (dr)



