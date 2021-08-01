amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
01.Okt.2021



 Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 4.1.5
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt.

Nach der Veröffentlichung mehrerer 'Release Candidates' (amiga-news.de berichtete), wurde heute nun die Version 4.1.5 veröffentlicht, die neben zahlreichen Fehlerbereinigungen und Verbesserungen unter anderem nun auch AmigaOS 3.2 ROMs unterstützt. Die Änderungen im Detail:
  • fixed pipeline typo
  • Added distro information to pre-compiled binaries
  • Removed more unused code
  • Speed up Fast Copper
  • More removal of unused code
  • Removed inactive code from custom.cpp
  • Updated whdload_db to latest version
  • Added RPI3 64-bit pipelines (inactive for now)
  • Updated Readme to reflect Makefile changes
  • Updated Azure Build pipelines with new platform names
  • Split rpi3/rpi4 64-bit builds to fix -mcpu wrong flag
  • #843: Don't change GUI Window size if we are in Full Screen mode
  • Reverted default sound mode to Push with increased bufffer. Pull caused glitches in some cases
  • Fixed bug causing full-window mode to always show as windowed
  • Fixed bug where if the GUI window was maximized and emulation started afterwards, the emulator would shut down
  • Fixed ShowMessage window would always change window size (it shouldn't if it was maximized)
  • Merged DrawBridge and GUI updates from dev
  • Added support for Kickstart 3.2 ROMs
  • #782: Brought back multithreaded drawing
  • VS project cleanup
  • Don't resize window if it's maximized
  • Changed "default_fullscreen" option to "default_fullscreen_mode" and made it into an integer. It now controls 3 states: Windowed (0), Fullscreen (1) or Full-Window (2).
  • #454: Added Warp and Quick Save State functions in Custom Controls
  • #501: Implemented Warp mode for SDL2 (End + Pause to trigger)
  • #821: Added default option for sound pull mode in amiberry.conf
  • Added copyright and license info in About panel
  • #841: Added label to show timestamp of selected savestate
  • #841: Increased Savestates to 15
  • Updated Remote deploy/build settings
  • Fixed #824: Dispmanx would show black screen if loading another config with different screen dimensions
  • DMX: initialize variable
  • DMX: Remove unused function
  • #805: Renamed and fixed Menu to Guide button, in Custom controls
  • #805: Don't hardcode the controller Guide button to open GUI always
  • #822: Use menu button from mapping instead of hardcoded SDL2 "GUIDE" button
  • #827: Improved navigation in HDD panels
  • #827: Implemented scrolling with controller/keyboard in master
  • #827: Reduced width of Serial Port group
  • #827: Get rid of horizontal scrollbar in Misc panel
  • Fixed #823: Controller in Mouse mode didn't trigger Retroarch Quit combo
  • Fixed select button reading would pass wrong Joy ID to function
  • Don't attempt to read from non-existing joysticks
  • Set Input Mouse/Joystick autoswitch to disabled by default
  • Added generic Cortex-A9 32-bit target
  • Ensure hotkey_pressed is reset after it was triggered to enter the GUI (@mrfixit2001)
  • Added CDTV as a command line option in --model
  • Change default sound buffer properly
  • Revert "Changed default audio buffer size to 4KB instead of 16KB"
  • Retroarch: Change button mapping loop to fixed value instead of depending on external variable
  • Changed default audio buffer size to 4KB instead of 16KB
  • Updated pipelines from dev
  • Updated build pipelines
  • Removed VisualGDB solution from repo
  • Retroarch: Fixed crash on startup when parsing controller file
  • Revert "Retroarch: Fixed crash on startup when parsing controller file"
  • Retroarch: Fixed crash on startup when parsing controller file
  • Cherry picked recent updates from dev branch
  • DMX: Don't remove blackscreen_element during subshutdown
  • #825: back-ported improvements to master branch
  • #827: Navigation cleanup in Floppy panel
  • #827: Fixed Sound panel navigation glitches
  • #812: Backported fix to master branch
  • Backport fix for #825 to 4.1.4
  • Retain version information in optimized builds also
(dr)

[Meldung: 01. Okt. 2021, 05:50] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2021 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.