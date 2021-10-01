|05.Okt.2021
|Workbench-Distribution: AmiKit XE 11.7.0 Update für Raspberry Pi 4/400
Die Version 11.7.0 der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit XE für den Einplatinenrechner Raspberry Pi 4/400 stellt neben der Erhöhung der Stabilität und Sicherheit vor allem neue Programmversionen zur Verfügung. Die Änderungen im Einzelnen:
In Erinnerng an Paul van der Valk, der kürzlich verstarb, wurden außerdem drei seiner Stücke hinzugefügt. (dr)
- Amigaspezifische Änderungen:
- ADDED: host-multiview 1.0 by Dimitris Panokostas. It allows you to open Amiga files with default Linux app!
- UPDATED: ADiffView 2.0 by Uwe Rosner (with a code from M.Hertel)
- UPDATED: AmiSSL 4.10 by AmiSSL Open Soure Team
- UPDATED: HippoPlayer 2.47 by Kari-Pekka Koljonen
- UPDATED: Infinite Module Player (IMP) 3.28 by Pawel Nowak
- UPDATED: JFIFdt44 44.15 by Henryk Richter and Gunther Nikl
- UPDATED: MCC_BetterString 11.36 Open Source Team
- UPDATED: MCC_NList 0.127 by Open Source Team
- UPDATED: MCC_TextEditor 15.56 by Open Source Team
- UPDATED: MCC_TheBar 26.22 by Open Source Team
- UPDATED: RapaGUI 2.0 Hollywood Plugin by Andreas Falkenhahn
- UPDATED: RNOPDF 1.4 by jPV^RNO
- UPDATED: SnoopDos 3.11 by Eddy Carroll, Thomas Richter et al.
- UPDATED: UnRAR 6.02 by Alexander Roshal, Amiga port by Marcin Labenski
- UPDATED: VirusZ 1.04Ăź by Georg Wittmann
- UPDATED: xvs.library 33.44 by Georg Wittmann
- FIXED: Initialising of YAM theme works now
- FIXED: If you're experiencing sound glitches, in new Amiberry increase the sound buffer to 8
- Linuxspezifische Änderungen:
- UPDATED: Amiberry 4.1.5 by Dimitris Panokostas, the emulation engine of AmiKit, now with MANY bugfixes and increased performance including Fast Copper too!
- UPDATED: Game Controller and WHDLoad databases
- UPDATED: Linux updates (included with new image only; for existing installation simply run "Update Linux" from start menu)
[Meldung: 05. Okt. 2021, 11:33] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]