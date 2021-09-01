|04.Nov.2021
|Shoot'em up: Dritte Demoversion von Jackal
NeesoGames hatte neulich eine Amigaumsetzung des ursprünglich 1986 von Konami veröffentlichten Spiels Jackal angekündigt und bereits zwei Demoversionen veröffentlicht.
Nun ist eine dritte Demoversion des mit der Scorpion Engine erstellten Spiels erhältlich. Die Änderungen:
- MENU, SCREENS ETC
- fully working menu including intro with music (wait 7 seconds to see the intro)
- updated credits
- 2 mission complete screens (depends on the powerup you have at the end of the level)
- mission results screen
- loading indicator
- updated music (THANKS JMD!)
- IN GAME
- fixed collisions with rocks
- tileset dept (can drive behind palms or walls)
- animated shooting turrets
- all powerups implemented ('nade > missile > side explosions > cross explosions)
- deploy pows to copter
- complete basic boss fight (still a bit buggy but fully playable)
- a lot of optimizations and bug fixes
- STILL MISSING BUT MOSTLY COSMETIC/li>
- proper score/highscore calculation and display
- regular pows
- copter fly away when all pows are saved
