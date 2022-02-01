|04.Feb.2022
|Emulator: WinUAE 4.9.1
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde heute in der Version 4.9.1 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:
Fehlerbereinigungen der Version 4.9.0
- JIT indirect was unstable.
- JIT enabled + emulated (not uaegfx) RTG board corruption was possible in certain situations.
- Direct 3D 11 mode shader buffer leak.
- x86 AT bridgeboard (A2286 and A2386SX) boot crash.
- PCem RTG board 15 and 16-bit lores modes didn’t horizontally double correctly.
- Remove interlace artifact option added 1 scanline offset to bitplanes and sprites.
- Custom chipset and programmed display mode updates and fixes.
Ältere Fehlerbehebungen
- Mouse would start moving erratically if emulator has been running continuously more than 10 hours.
- Integer scaling only worked correctly if horizontal (lores, hires, superhires) and vertical resolution (non-doubled, doubled) matched.Filtered lores had wrong colors if host graphics mode was 16-bit.
- NTSC mode and software switch to PAL: display was incorrectly vertically stretched.
- Software YUV based filters had bad colors (32-bit only)
- Paula configured for 4us (GCR) mode but normal 2us MFM disk in drive: disk index reporting was unreliable.
Updates
- Programmed display mode improvements (positioning, blanking etc)
- uaegfx Picasso96 overlay now works correctly with screen dragging.
Neue Features
- It is now possible to type (almost) normally in warp mode. Keyboard key (if non-qualifier key) presses are released immediately in warp mode.
- Epson printer emulation does not anymore print each page as a separate document.
- Added IDE scsi.device disable hack. Makes booting noticeably quicker on OS39 and newer KS versions if mainboard IDE is not needed.
- PCem Cirrus Logic SVGA emulation planar support enabled. Picasso96 supports 4bit/16 color planar mode.
- "Default" filter and integer scale filters now automatically double horizontal or vertically if horizontal and vertical resolutions are different (for example lores + vertical doubling)
[Meldung: 04. Feb. 2022, 21:36] [Kommentare: 0]
