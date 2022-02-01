Emulator: WinUAE 4.9.1

Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde heute in der Version 4.9.1 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen: Fehlerbereinigungen der Version 4.9.0 JIT indirect was unstable.

JIT enabled + emulated (not uaegfx) RTG board corruption was possible in certain situations.

Direct 3D 11 mode shader buffer leak.

x86 AT bridgeboard (A2286 and A2386SX) boot crash.

PCem RTG board 15 and 16-bit lores modes didn’t horizontally double correctly.

Remove interlace artifact option added 1 scanline offset to bitplanes and sprites.

Custom chipset and programmed display mode updates and fixes. Ältere Fehlerbehebungen Mouse would start moving erratically if emulator has been running continuously more than 10 hours.

Integer scaling only worked correctly if horizontal (lores, hires, superhires) and vertical resolution (non-doubled, doubled) matched.Filtered lores had wrong colors if host graphics mode was 16-bit.

NTSC mode and software switch to PAL: display was incorrectly vertically stretched.

Software YUV based filters had bad colors (32-bit only)

Paula configured for 4us (GCR) mode but normal 2us MFM disk in drive: disk index reporting was unreliable. Updates Programmed display mode improvements (positioning, blanking etc)

uaegfx Picasso96 overlay now works correctly with screen dragging. Neue Features It is now possible to type (almost) normally in warp mode. Keyboard key (if non-qualifier key) presses are released immediately in warp mode.

Epson printer emulation does not anymore print each page as a separate document.

Added IDE scsi.device disable hack. Makes booting noticeably quicker on OS39 and newer KS versions if mainboard IDE is not needed.

PCem Cirrus Logic SVGA emulation planar support enabled. Picasso96 supports 4bit/16 color planar mode.

"Default" filter and integer scale filters now automatically double horizontal or vertically if horizontal and vertical resolutions are different (for example lores + vertical doubling) (dr)



