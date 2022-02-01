amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
04.Feb.2022
Twitter


 Emulator: WinUAE 4.9.1
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde heute in der Version 4.9.1 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:

Fehlerbereinigungen der Version 4.9.0

  • JIT indirect was unstable.
  • JIT enabled + emulated (not uaegfx) RTG board corruption was possible in certain situations.
  • Direct 3D 11 mode shader buffer leak.
  • x86 AT bridgeboard (A2286 and A2386SX) boot crash.
  • PCem RTG board 15 and 16-bit lores modes didn’t horizontally double correctly.
  • Remove interlace artifact option added 1 scanline offset to bitplanes and sprites.
  • Custom chipset and programmed display mode updates and fixes.

Ältere Fehlerbehebungen

  • Mouse would start moving erratically if emulator has been running continuously more than 10 hours.
  • Integer scaling only worked correctly if horizontal (lores, hires, superhires) and vertical resolution (non-doubled, doubled) matched.Filtered lores had wrong colors if host graphics mode was 16-bit.
  • NTSC mode and software switch to PAL: display was incorrectly vertically stretched.
  • Software YUV based filters had bad colors (32-bit only)
  • Paula configured for 4us (GCR) mode but normal 2us MFM disk in drive: disk index reporting was unreliable.

Updates

  • Programmed display mode improvements (positioning, blanking etc)
  • uaegfx Picasso96 overlay now works correctly with screen dragging.

Neue Features

  • It is now possible to type (almost) normally in warp mode. Keyboard key (if non-qualifier key) presses are released immediately in warp mode.
  • Epson printer emulation does not anymore print each page as a separate document.
  • Added IDE scsi.device disable hack. Makes booting noticeably quicker on OS39 and newer KS versions if mainboard IDE is not needed.
  • PCem Cirrus Logic SVGA emulation planar support enabled. Picasso96 supports 4bit/16 color planar mode.
  • "Default" filter and integer scale filters now automatically double horizontal or vertically if horizontal and vertical resolutions are different (for example lores + vertical doubling)
(dr)

[Meldung: 04. Feb. 2022, 21:36] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2021 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.