|13.Feb.2022
|Aminet-Uploads bis 12.02.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.02.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
SonosController_MOS.lha comm/misc 2.3M MOS Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS3.lha comm/misc 2.0M 68k Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS3fp... comm/misc 2.0M 68k Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS4.lha comm/misc 2.8M OS4 Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_WOS.lha comm/misc 2.4M WOS Control Sonos speakers with y...
rasm.lha dev/cross 1.3M MOS Roudoudou's Z80 Assembler
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 2.2M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
mon165src.lha dev/moni 150K 68k Source for Amiga Monitor
adfZ.lha disk/misc 7K 68k read/write ADF from/to disks,...
HydraDriver145src.lha driver/net 29K 68k Hydra Amiganet driver + source
scummvm-1.7.0-rtg.lha game/misc 5.0M 68k Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 1.7.0
AmiDuke_AGA.lha game/shoot 332K 68k Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D
webptools122_a68k.lha gfx/conv 2.4M 68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha gfx/fract 22M OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha text/edit 12M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 14M OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 13M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
base64.i386-aros.lha util/conv 249K x86 Encode/decode file as base64
AmiSSL-4.12.lha util/libs 5.7M OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
TestProgram.zip util/misc 542K 68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 121K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 155K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
[Meldung: 13. Feb. 2022, 07:41] [Kommentare: 0]
