|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 12.03.2022
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 12.03.2022 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2022-03-12 improved: Cabal (Ocean) joypad support fixed, various timing fixes, optional NTSC compatibility (Info)
- 2022-03-10 updated: Extrial (Computec Verlag) patch redone, out of bounds blits fixed, interrupt problems fixed, lots of trainer options added, 68000 quitkey support (Info)
- 2022-03-08 improved: MegaBall (Ed Mackey) tooltypes are now handled if Megaball.info exists (no icon.library needed!), in-game music is now played (Info, Image)
- 2022-03-07 improved: Battle Isle (Blue Byte) added support for french data disk (Info)
- 2022-03-06 new: Harricana (Loriciel) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-03-06 improved: Switchblade 2 (Gremlin) access fault at end of level 5 fixed, disable blitter waits handling corrected (Info)
- 2022-03-06 improved: Solid Gold (Night Owl Design) support for V1.2 of the game added, more Bplcon0 color bit fixes (Info, Image)
