|13.Mär.2022
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 12.03.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.03.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Printer.hwp_1.0.lha Development/Hollywood/... Printer plugin for holl... Offizium_1.0.lha Development/Hollywood/... Office plugin for holly... SDL_2.0.20_Libraries.lha Development/Library All Libraries SDL 2.0.2... MorphOS-SDK_3.16-20220... Development/SDK MorphOS Software Develo... Blues_R3.lha Games/Platform Blues Brothers,Jukebox ... Hurrican_1.1.lha Games/Shoot2D A Turrican game clone JFShadowWarrior_R2.lha Games/Shoot3D JFShadowWarrior is 3D R... OceanPop_1.0.lha Games/Think OceanPop - A relaxing m... freegemas.lha Games/Think Freegemas is an open so... Odyssey_1.26-standalon... Network/Web Odyssey Web Browser is ... ModernArt_3.2.lha System/Ambient/Blankers Screen Blanker by Matth...(snx)
[Meldung: 13. Mär. 2022, 06:43] [Kommentare: 0]
