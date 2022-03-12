amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

13.Mär.2022



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 12.03.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.03.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Printer.hwp_1.0.lha       Development/Hollywood/... Printer plugin for holl...
Offizium_1.0.lha          Development/Hollywood/... Office plugin for holly...
SDL_2.0.20_Libraries.lha  Development/Library       All Libraries SDL 2.0.2...
MorphOS-SDK_3.16-20220... Development/SDK           MorphOS Software Develo...
Blues_R3.lha              Games/Platform            Blues Brothers,Jukebox ...
Hurrican_1.1.lha          Games/Shoot2D             A Turrican game clone
JFShadowWarrior_R2.lha    Games/Shoot3D             JFShadowWarrior is 3D R...
OceanPop_1.0.lha          Games/Think               OceanPop - A relaxing m...
freegemas.lha             Games/Think               Freegemas is an open so...
Odyssey_1.26-standalon... Network/Web               Odyssey Web Browser is ...
ModernArt_3.2.lha         System/Ambient/Blankers   Screen Blanker by Matth...
(snx)

[Meldung: 13. Mär. 2022, 06:43]
.
.