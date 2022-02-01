|27.Mär.2022
|ReAction-GUI für XAD: Avalanche 1.5
Im Zuge der Berichterstattung über Updates diverser Tools von Unsatisfactory Software hatten wir auch erstmals Avalanche erwähnt, eine mit ReAction erstellte grafische Benutzeroberfläche für das Entpackersystem XAD. Nun hat Chris Young die Version 1.5 veröffentlicht. Änderungen:
(dr)
- Add option to use xvs.library to scan the extracted files for viruses
- Fallback to xfdmaster.library if file not recognised
- Support encrypted archive entries
- Installer no longer overwrites existing icon on update
- Add Archive Info menu option - currently shows the filetype only
[Meldung: 27. Mär. 2022, 08:32] [Kommentare: 0]
