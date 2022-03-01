|21.Apr.2022
|Amiga-Emulator für MacOS: vAmiga 2.0 Beta 4
Dirk Hoffmann hat die vierte Beta-Version von vAmiga 2.0 seines sich in Entwicklung befindlichen Amiga-Emulators für MacOS veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Änderungen im Überblick:
(dr)
- Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug which led to wrong geometry predictions for some HDFs (AdventuresOfQuik&Silva.hdf).
- The write-through image wasn't updated after attaching a new hard drive.
- Enhancements:
- User-settings are now managed by the core emulator and no longer by the GUI.
[Meldung: 21. Apr. 2022, 18:33] [Kommentare: 0]
