|24.Apr.2022
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 23.04.2022
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 23.04.2022 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2022-04-23 fixed: Chaos In Andromeda: Eyes Of The Eagle (On-line) works with whdload v18.7+, blitter fixes added, access fault removed (Info)
- 2022-04-23 new: Sound Disk (Arcadia Team) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2022-04-21 improved: Lethal Weapon (Ocean) trainer added, supports second button jump, music replay fixed (Info)
- 2022-04-20 new: Megademo (Arcadia Team) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2022-04-19 improved: Attack of the PETSCII Robots (8-Bit Productions, LLC) added support for game version 1.2 (Info, Image)
- 2022-04-19 improved: XP8 (Weathermine Software) fixed crash at level 3, added trainer, fixed blitter errors (Info)
- 2022-04-19 improved: Ports Of Call (International Software Development) fixed crash after title screen (Info)
- 2022-04-19 improved: New Zealand Story (Taito/Ocean) fixed score display, allows to disable blitterwaits (Info)
- 2022-04-19 updated: Lure of the Temptress (Virgin) fixed another original game bug (Info)
- 2022-04-19 fixed: Kid Gloves (Logotron) fixed address error on 68000 (Info)
- 2022-04-19 improved: It Came From The Desert / Antheads: It Came From The Desert II (Cinemaware) supports another version, supports italian/spanish fanmade version (Info, Image)
- 2022-04-19 improved: Buggy Boy (Elite) minor changes (Info)
- 2022-04-19 improved: Black Dawn Rebirth (Doublesided Games) fixed install (Info)
- 2022-04-19 updated: Biing (reLINE) reassembled with latest kickemu (Info)
[Meldung: 24. Apr. 2022, 07:05] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]