24.Apr.2022



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 23.04.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.04.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Jabber.module_2.0.lha     Communication/KwaKwa      A module for KwaKwa ins...
GG.module_2.0.lha         Communication/KwaKwa      A plugin for KwaKwa ins...
Kwakwa_1.10.lha           Communication             Multiprotocol, plugin b...
vbcc_0.9h.lha             Development/C             A highly optimizing por...
cc1541_3.4.lha            Emulation/Misc            Create Commodore 1541 f...
NMTM_Final.lha            Games/Adventure           No More Toxic Man!!! - ...
DevilutionX_1.4.0.lha     Games/Adventure           Diablo build for modern...
MCE_13.71.lha             Games/Editor              Multi-game Character Ed...
OpenTTD_12.2.lha          Games/Strategy            A clone of Transport Ty...
SilkRAW_1.3.lha           Graphics/Misc             GUI for Dave Coffin's p...
(snx)

[Meldung: 24. Apr. 2022, 07:05] [Kommentare: 0]
