|24.Apr.2022
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 23.04.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.04.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Jabber.module_2.0.lha Communication/KwaKwa A module for KwaKwa ins... GG.module_2.0.lha Communication/KwaKwa A plugin for KwaKwa ins... Kwakwa_1.10.lha Communication Multiprotocol, plugin b... vbcc_0.9h.lha Development/C A highly optimizing por... cc1541_3.4.lha Emulation/Misc Create Commodore 1541 f... NMTM_Final.lha Games/Adventure No More Toxic Man!!! - ... DevilutionX_1.4.0.lha Games/Adventure Diablo build for modern... MCE_13.71.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed... OpenTTD_12.2.lha Games/Strategy A clone of Transport Ty... SilkRAW_1.3.lha Graphics/Misc GUI for Dave Coffin's p...(snx)
[Meldung: 24. Apr. 2022, 07:05] [Kommentare: 0]
