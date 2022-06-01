|01.Jun.2022
|ReAction-GUI für XAD: Avalanche 1.6 für AmigaOS 3 und 4
Chris Young hat die Version 1.6 seiner mit ReAction erstellten grafische Benutzeroberfläche Avalanche für das Entpackersystem XAD veröffentlicht, die ebenso die xfdmaster.library unterstützt und mittels der xvs.library nach Viren suchen kann. Der Entwickler hat sein Tool explizit für AmigaOS 3.2 geschrieben (wurde aber auch unter AmigaOS 4 getestet), da es eine neue window.class verwendet, weshalb es möglicherweise mit älteren OS3-Versionen nicht funktioniert. Änderungen:
- Add ability to extract disk archives to images
- Add ability to extract files from disk images/archives
- Double-clicking now extracts the clicked file to a temporary location and opens it. NB: This has required the previous "single click to select/deselect" to be disabled, as the functionality was incompatible.
- Add option to enable/disable the quit confirmation requester
- Localisaton support
- Improved progress display - now shows current file progress and total
- Fix loading/saving of virusscan pref on OS4
- Fix unchecking of files in archive
