|30.Jun.2022
| Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.9.3
Ende März wurde die neue Hauptversion 3.9.0 der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz veröffentlicht. Gestern wurde mit der Version 3.9.3 ein drittes Update mit Fehlerbehebungen veröffentlicht. Änderungen:
Darüberhinaus wurden die Dokumentation und Beispiele überarbeitet:
- fixed a bug that the current directory was not set for the executable when "Compile&Run"
- fixed a window refresh bug on AmigaOS3.2 when window was moved out of screen
- fixed a source corruption bug if one clicked in a non existing line (after end of source)
- fixed a possible crash when doing copy&paste
- fixed: togglestate of menuentry "generate debug code" was sometimes wrong
- fixed: console window was not opened at own screen, even if the option was set
- fixed: changes to current sourceline were forgotten if menu item was selected or user clicked somewhere in source
- fixed a bug in "screenslib" that always tried to open "cybergraphics.library" even on Kick <3.0-systems
- changed behaviour of "wzlib": lack of wizard.library will not crash at startup
- therefore Amiblitz3 will not crash at startup anymore, if wizard.library is not found
- changed: finally the full rewrite of the eventloop has been completed
- removed file extention for displaying blitzlibs-list (Library Browser)
- added display of decimal offset values (Definition Browser)
- changed: PEDs messages are now displayed in source window, not at screen bar
- updated documentation drawers
- updated autodoc for graphics.library
- added documentation for RndSeed-command to vallib.guide
- added some lib-sources from UltimateBlitz3-distribution (internal)
- added some code examples from original Blitz2-manual
