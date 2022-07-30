amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
31.Jul.2022



 Aminet-Uploads bis 30.07.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 30.07.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
IvoRSS_MOS_1.1.1.lha     comm/news  2.2M  MOS Simple RSS (and Atom as well)...
IvoRSS_OS3_1.1.1.lha     comm/news  1.9M  68k Simple RSS (and Atom as well)...
IvoRSS_OS4_1.1.1.lha     comm/news  2.7M  OS4 Simple RSS (and Atom as well)...
Dh73_30th.lha            demo/misc  520K  68k Ultimate Demo with various Gf...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   2.7M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
AVAGOMouse.lha           docs/hard  540K  68k hack Dell optical mouse for a...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.5M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.9M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   5.1M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
ASE2019_1.97.lha         text/edit  180K  68k Text editor
aiostreams.lha           util/batch 263K      Stream video from major onlin...
afetch.lha               util/moni  107K  MOS Native fetch for MorphOS
(snx)

[Meldung: 31. Jul. 2022, 09:42] [Kommentare: 0]
