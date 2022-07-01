31.Aug.2022









SCSI-SD-Adapter: ZuluSCSI-Firmware 1.0.7

ZuluSCSI ist eine neue Generation von dateibasierten SCSI-Festplatten- und CD-ROM-Laufwerk-Emulatoren. ZuluSCSI emuliert eine SCSI-I- oder SCSI-2-Festplatte unter Verwendung einer SD-Speicherkarte (amiga-news.de berichtete). Hierfür wurde in den letzten Tagen die dafür benötigte Firmware mehrmals aktualisiert.



Changes in v1.0.7: Disable raw fallback when image is specified through .ini

Only print warning about unevenly-divisible image sizes when host queries disk with relevant SCSI commands

Fix pauses during transfer in PIO mode / Avoid SysTick interrupts during transfers, including with the Akai MPC60 and Kurzweil K2000R, when running firmware version 3.87J Changes in v1.0.6: Fix timing violation in 10MB/s synchronous mode

Perform reads in whole sector blocks by default - this addresses a significant issue with reliable operation on classic Macintosh computers. Changes in v1.0.5: Added easier-to-use SCSI floppy emulation support. File names beginning with FDxx will be automatically configured as a removable floppy device.

Added EXPERIMENTAL raw pass-through mode (without FAT filesystem), commit . If no image files are detected on the SD card, the whole SD card is presented as a single SCSI drive, the size of which will be the entirety of the SD card. Raw pass-through can also be manually specified in config file. (dr)



[Meldung: 31. Aug. 2022, 05:25] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

