|31.Aug.2022
| Programmiersprache: Amiga C/C++ Visual Studio Code Extension 1.5.5
'Bartman', Mitglied der Demogruppe 'Abyss', liefert mit 'amiga-debug' eine 'Visual Studio Code'-Extension aus einer Hand zum Kompilieren, Debuggen und Profilieren von Amiga C/C++-Programmen, die mit gcc 11.2 und WinUAE kompiliert wurden (YouTube-Video). Gestern wurden die Version 1.5.5 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
(dr)
- NEW: VASM assembler with debugging support
- GAS keeps the .s extension; VASM uses the .asm extension.
- VASM has been modified to provide valid DWARF section names to make the extension debugger to work (although you can debug using the official version prefixing code section names with .text).
- The assembly language provider has been updated to validate assembly sources against either GAS or VASM depending on the source code file extension.
- Syntax highlighting, symbol search and error squiggles support.
- NEW: DMA Control shows BltPri
- NEW: assembly: hover over custom register name to get documentation
- NEW: assembly: hover over status register bits to get more info
- FIX: assembly: Find Ctrl+F now case-insensitive
- FIX: screen: fix sprites over HAM
- FIX: copper: improve performance
- NEW: copper: Find Ctrl+F
[Meldung: 31. Aug. 2022, 19:37] [Kommentare: 0]
