| AmigaOS 4: Neue Versionen der newlib.library und string.gadget-Klasse
Über das AmiUpdate sind zwei aktualisierte Systemdateien verfügbar: Die string.gadget-Klasse 53.24 und das Kickstart-Modul newlib.library 53.80. Die Änderungen:
string.gadget V53.24
newlib.library.kmod V53.80 (Auszug)
- Rewrote the SHK_PASSWORD handling in the GM_RENDER method in a way that does not require temporarily replacing the buffer in si->Buffer (fixes a race condition when STRINGA_TextVal is read).
- No longer temporarily writes an 'n' character to the end of the buffer, which should fix some nasty race conditions when accessing the buffer.
- Fixed the text cursor sometimes being rendered with a wrong width when placed at the end of the string. This bug was a side effect of changes made in the previous release.
(dr)
- Fixed the clock() function which was comparing time values using different different epochs, as well as time zones if the local time zone did not
happen to be GMT.
- Replaced GetSysTime() in rusage() and clock() with GetUpTime() which is guaranteed to be monotonically increasing.
- Fixed a bug in setstate() that would cause the long word in front of the previous state buffer to be overwritten instead of the the first long word in the buffer.
- Made always include as it is needed for SIZE_MAX, for now at least.
- Added the previously missing asnprintf(), vasnprintf(), _asnprintf_r() and vasnprintf_r() functions to shared object and small data builds of libc.
- Disabled .__newlib_version section and linker warnings for shared object build of libc.
- Updated libauto.a to the latest version with VBCC support.
- mongetpcs() now uses the locally opened elf.library interface instead of relying on a global IElf interface existing.
