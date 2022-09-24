|25.Sep.2022
| AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 24.09.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.09.2022 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
bochs.i386-aros.lha emu/com 11Mb X86 PC Emulator
dosbox.i386-aros.lha emu/com 2Mb Dosbox 0.73 for AROS x86
janus-uae-v2.i386-aros.lha emu/com 19Mb Amiga 68k Emulator Fork of WinUA...
eaqne.lzx gam/adv 15Mb Adventure point and click with d...
color-lines.i386-aros.zip gam/puz 1Mb Arrange 5 same color balls in line.
webptools124_aros.lha lib/mis 4Mb encode/decode images in WebP format
uhctools.i386-aros.lha uti/mis 48kb UHC Tools installer
