25.Sep.2022



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 24.09.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.09.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amoskittens.lha          dev/lan 2Mb   4.1 Amos the kitten is amos basic in...
cppcheck.lha             dev/uti 3Mb   4.1 A static analysis tool for C/C++...
blobwarsattrition.lha    gam/act 2Mb   4.1 A 2D mission and and objective-b...
wormwars.lha             gam/act 1Mb   4.0 Advanced snake/Tron game
chess-sdl2.lha           gam/boa 5Mb   4.1 Chess Game for AmigaOS4/SDL2
opensupaplex.lha         gam/puz 22Mb  4.1 Open Source version of 90's...
zitaftpserver.lha        net/ser 14Mb  4.1 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
uhctools.lha             uti/mis 48kb  4.0 UHC Tools installer
(snx)

[Meldung: 25. Sep. 2022, 09:55] [Kommentare: 0]
