|14.Dez.2022
| Debugging-Tool: PatchWork 1.1
Passend zu seinem gestrigen Adventskalendertürchen hat Richard Körber die Version 1.1 seines Debugging-Tools "PatchWork" veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen:
(dr)
- New TASKNAME option, which only reports hits caused by tasks with the given name. Note that this is just an output filter. Options like DEADLY still apply to all tasks.
- Use short relocation tables, prohibits loading on Kick 1.x
[Meldung: 14. Dez. 2022, 05:43] [Kommentare: 0]
