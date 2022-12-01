amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
31.Dez.2022



 Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.5
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt.

Vor wenigen Augenblicken wurde die Version 5.5 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:

Bugfixes
  • Reverted CD32 autoloader to normal config
  • added linefeed in logging errors from CDDA init
  • CDDA and AHI wouldn't respect the selected SDL2 audio device
  • CDDA audio would fail to init in some cases
  • CD32 mode wasn't properly applied when using WHDLoad booter
  • fixed passing string to write_log in Panel Paths
  • Enumeration of Recording devices would write into sound device ID
  • NVRAM path wasn't used in CD32/CDTV configs
  • uaegfx blitter was accidentally disabled
  • uaegfx masked and overlapping blit fix
  • gfx_top_windowed/gfx_left_windowed replacement config entries
  • When using Alt-Tab, the keys were not released when returning control
  • When selecting a folder/file the contents were not always updated
  • Fixed magicmouse without virtual mouse driver
  • Changing HDD controller for Hardfile lost the path to the hardfile
  • fixed glitches with File and Folder selectors
  • Controller axes inverted status was not respected when reading their input
Improvements
  • add support for UAE Zorro II RTG boards
  • increase Savestate thumb size
  • replace sdl2-config with pkgconf
  • use 2MB Chip also, for A600 configs with Fast RAM
  • major refactoring of whdload booter
  • add more descriptive text when remapping controller buttons
  • updated WHDLoad XML and GameControllers DB to latest versions
  • ShowMessage now supports 3 lines. Added timestamp info when updating XML
  • Added more configurable paths in GUI: NVRAM, Screenshots, Savestates
  • added nvram and inputrecordings directories in repo
  • updated WHDLoad XML to latest version
  • cherry-picked various pieces from x86 branch
  • cherry pick updates from x86 branch
Build System
  • added RPI4 Manjaro separate build
  • added inputrecordings and nvram directories in packaging
(dr)

[Meldung: 31. Dez. 2022, 14:14] [Kommentare: 0]
[Meldung: 31. Dez. 2022, 14:14]
