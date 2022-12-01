|31.Dez.2022
| Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.5
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt.
Vor wenigen Augenblicken wurde die Version 5.5 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
Bugfixes
Improvements
- Reverted CD32 autoloader to normal config
- added linefeed in logging errors from CDDA init
- CDDA and AHI wouldn't respect the selected SDL2 audio device
- CDDA audio would fail to init in some cases
- CD32 mode wasn't properly applied when using WHDLoad booter
- fixed passing string to write_log in Panel Paths
- Enumeration of Recording devices would write into sound device ID
- NVRAM path wasn't used in CD32/CDTV configs
- uaegfx blitter was accidentally disabled
- uaegfx masked and overlapping blit fix
- gfx_top_windowed/gfx_left_windowed replacement config entries
- When using Alt-Tab, the keys were not released when returning control
- When selecting a folder/file the contents were not always updated
- Fixed magicmouse without virtual mouse driver
- Changing HDD controller for Hardfile lost the path to the hardfile
- fixed glitches with File and Folder selectors
- Controller axes inverted status was not respected when reading their input
Build System
- add support for UAE Zorro II RTG boards
- increase Savestate thumb size
- replace sdl2-config with pkgconf
- use 2MB Chip also, for A600 configs with Fast RAM
- major refactoring of whdload booter
- add more descriptive text when remapping controller buttons
- updated WHDLoad XML and GameControllers DB to latest versions
- ShowMessage now supports 3 lines. Added timestamp info when updating XML
- Added more configurable paths in GUI: NVRAM, Screenshots, Savestates
- added nvram and inputrecordings directories in repo
- updated WHDLoad XML to latest version
- cherry-picked various pieces from x86 branch
- cherry pick updates from x86 branch
(dr)
- added RPI4 Manjaro separate build
- added inputrecordings and nvram directories in packaging
