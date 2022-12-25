|01.Jan.2023
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 31.12.2022
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 31.12.2022 hinzugefügt:
- 2022-12-31 updated: Sink or Swim (Zeppelin Games/Odysseus Software) patch rewritten, real files used, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, interrupts fixed (Info, Image)
- 2022-12-29 improved: Bards Tale (Interplay) sound problems on fast machines fixed (Info)
- 2022-12-29 updated: Ski or Die (Electronic Arts) patch rewritten, files instead of disk image used, disk access disabled, 68000 quitkey support, keyboard routine fixed, fire button 2 support for Snowball Blast event added (Info)
- 2022-12-28 improved: Portal (Activision) now uses real files, fixed blitter issues, skip introduction (Info)
- 2022-12-28 improved: Desert Strike (Electronic Arts) fast memory support added, improved controls, better blitter fixes (Info)
- 2022-12-26 improved: Steel (Hewson) out of bounds blits fixed, access faults fixed (patch works on 68000 now) (Info)
- 2022-12-26 improved: Stardust (Bloodhouse) data directory path in slave corrected (Info)
- 2022-12-26 improved: Stardust (Bloodhouse) correct V1.6 slave included now (Info)
- 2022-12-26 improved: Stardust (Bloodhouse) possible crash after tunnel sequence fixed, minor graphics problems introduced in V1.5 fixed (Info)
- 2022-12-26 improved: Escape from Colditz (Digital Magic Software) chip memory requirements reduced, access fault fixed (Info)
- 2022-12-26 improved: Necronom (LineL) weapons can be selected with fire button 2, 68000 quitkey support (Info)
- 2022-12-25 improved: Space Ace (Ready Soft) supports another version (Info)
