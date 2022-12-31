|ENGLISH VERSION
|01.Jan.2023
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 31.12.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.12.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ModExplorerNG_3.82.zip Audio/Players A module player by Jörg. ENCORE_SCENIC_Kheshkha... Demoscene/ENCORE A demo for MorphOS name... Nanosaur2_2.1.0.lha Games/Action Pangea Software’s Nanos... BillyFrontier_1.1.0.lha Games/Action Billy Frontier is an ar... OttoMatic_4.0.0.lha Games/Adventure OttoMatic_4.0.0 for mod... CroMagRally_3.0.0.lha Games/Race The wildest racing game... Woof!_10.5.0.lha Games/Shoot3D Woof! is a continuation... fheroes2_1.0.0.lha Games/Strategy fheroes2 is a recreatio... AmiBrixx_2.2.lha Games/Think A puzzle-game for the a... ComicOn_1.4.lha Graphics/Show ComicOn downloads the s... Farewell e-card.lha Misc Farewell e-Card from M... Tipografia_1.2.lha Office/DTP Generate printable sign... TinyGL-Update-2022-12-... System/Update This is the seventh pub...(snx)
[Meldung: 01. Jan. 2023, 08:45]
|
