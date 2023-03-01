|01.Mär.2023
| Linux: Distribution Finiex 6.0.1 für AmigaOne X1000/5000
Der Ersteller und Maintainer der Fienix-Distribution, Casey Cullen, hat in einem im Hyperion-Forum die Verfügbarkeit der neuen Version 6.0.1 bekanntgegeben und für die neue Version erstmals einen Installer zur Verfügung gestellt. Features:
Weitere Informationen und eine Installationsanleitung unter dem Titellink. (dr)
- Built-in support for streaming media to DLNA devices like Chromecast, game consoles, and DLNA-compliant smart TVs
- Built-in support to stream to ROAP devices like Apple Airport Express
- Built-in support for streaming to Bluetooth speakers (and Fienix supports USB Bluetooth adapters)
- Improved printer support and graphical printer configuration
- New, streamlined theme for cleaner interface, new wallpapers and a Fienix screensaver
- Support for GTK 4
- Fienix Companion is much more robust and stable and includes new Fienix Network Mechanic, and the Curated App Suite has been updated
- Almost all QT and KDE frameworks packages have been rebuilt from source to improve stability
- QT packages upgraded to version 5.15.4 and KDE frameworks packages upgraded to version 5.98
- Improved menu functionality for QT/KDE applications ("sticky" menus can be closed by pressing Esc key)
- Improvements in theme consistency for QT/KDE applications
- Improvements in theme consistency for Java desktop applications
- KDEConnect in Fienix 6.0.1 provides integration with both iOS and Android devices (previously only Android devices were supported)
- Eolie, a web browser based on WebKit (the same browser engine as Apple's Safari browser), provides great performance!
- Arctic Fox web browser has been upgraded to version 40.1
- Pale Moon browser 31.2 is now available
- VLC has been upgraded to version 3.0.18
- SFML has been patched in Fienix 6.0.1 to correctly play Ogg Vorbis sound format, unpatched it plays only static on big-endian systems
[Meldung: 01. Mär. 2023, 06:24]
