Linux: Distribution Finiex 6.0.1 für AmigaOne X1000/5000

Der Ersteller und Maintainer der Fienix-Distribution, Casey Cullen, hat in einem im Hyperion-Forum die Verfügbarkeit der neuen Version 6.0.1 bekanntgegeben und für die neue Version erstmals einen Installer zur Verfügung gestellt. Features: Built-in support for streaming media to DLNA devices like Chromecast, game consoles, and DLNA-compliant smart TVs

Built-in support to stream to ROAP devices like Apple Airport Express

Built-in support for streaming to Bluetooth speakers (and Fienix supports USB Bluetooth adapters)

Improved printer support and graphical printer configuration

New, streamlined theme for cleaner interface, new wallpapers and a Fienix screensaver

Support for GTK 4

Fienix Companion is much more robust and stable and includes new Fienix Network Mechanic, and the Curated App Suite has been updated

Almost all QT and KDE frameworks packages have been rebuilt from source to improve stability

QT packages upgraded to version 5.15.4 and KDE frameworks packages upgraded to version 5.98

Improved menu functionality for QT/KDE applications ("sticky" menus can be closed by pressing Esc key)

Improvements in theme consistency for QT/KDE applications

Improvements in theme consistency for Java desktop applications

KDEConnect in Fienix 6.0.1 provides integration with both iOS and Android devices (previously only Android devices were supported)

Eolie, a web browser based on WebKit (the same browser engine as Apple's Safari browser), provides great performance!

Arctic Fox web browser has been upgraded to version 40.1

Pale Moon browser 31.2 is now available

VLC has been upgraded to version 3.0.18

SFML has been patched in Fienix 6.0.1 to correctly play Ogg Vorbis sound format, unpatched it plays only static on big-endian systems Weitere Informationen und eine Installationsanleitung unter dem Titellink. (dr)



[Meldung: 01. Mär. 2023, 06:24]

