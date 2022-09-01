amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
01.Mär.2023



 AmigaOS 4: Audio-Editor Rave 1.6
Wie vor zwei Tagen in seinem Blog angekündigt, hat Daniel 'trixie' Jedlicka die Version 1.6 des von ihm entwickelten Audio-Editors "Rave" veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen der Version 1.6:
  • Import and export of raw files.
  • Saving in the Ogg Vorbis format.
  • Reworked the IFF-8SVX saver, which now also supports stereo.
  • Saving WAV files is no longer limited to PCM: several other data formats and encodings can be selected in the WAV configuration window.
  • Reworked the MP3 saver configuration window for better user control.
  • When using the Save function, compressed files (MP3, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis) are no longer overwritten silently, without giving the user a chance to review/adjust the compression parameters.
  • Added a Save As button in the program toolbar.
  • Added a Pause button in the transport bar.
  • Linked with the latest versions of libogg and libvorbis for improved Ogg Vorbis support.
  • Various other smaller improvements and fixes.
  • Updated documentation.
Rave benötigt AmigaOS 4.1 Final Edition Update 2 sowie A-EON's Enhancer-Core-Klassen. Wer den Entwickler unterstützen möchte, hat dazu auf seiner Ko-fi-Seite die Möglichkeit. (dr)

[Meldung: 01. Mär. 2023, 05:20] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.