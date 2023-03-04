amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
05.Mär.2023



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 04.03.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.03.2023 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
thewidowii-ecard2.lha        dem/mis 4Mb   This is the second and last demo...
whatiff2.09.lha              doc/mis 1Mb   Magazine on AmigaGuide
hle-pokercard.lha            gam/car 4Mb   Guess the next card to appear in...
ghostscript-10.0.0.m68k-a... uti/pri 12Mb  Ghostscript v10 binary for AROS/...
ghostscript-10.0.0.x86_64... uti/pri 12Mb  Ghostscript v10 binary for AROS/...
installerlg.i386-aros.lha    uti/wor 121kb Commodore Installer replacement
(snx)

[Meldung: 05. Mär. 2023, 08:49]
