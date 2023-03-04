amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 04.03.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.03.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
rave.lha                 aud/edi 3Mb   4.1 An editor for mono/stereo audio ...
thewidowii-ecard2.lha    dem/mis 4Mb   4.0 This is the second and last demo...
hle-pokercard.lha        gam/car 4Mb   4.0 Guess the next card to appear in...
scummvm.lha              gam/mis 108Mb 4.1 Run supported classic adventure/...
scummvm-src.zip          gam/mis 175Mb 4.1 ScummVM Source
scummvm-tools.lha        uti/fil 4Mb   4.1 A collection of various tools fo...
scummvm-tools-src.zip    uti/fil 2Mb   4.1 ScummVM Tools Source
installerlg.lha          uti/mis 207kb 4.0 Commodore Installer replacement
