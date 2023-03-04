|05.Mär.2023
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 04.03.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.03.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
rave.lha aud/edi 3Mb 4.1 An editor for mono/stereo audio ...
thewidowii-ecard2.lha dem/mis 4Mb 4.0 This is the second and last demo...
hle-pokercard.lha gam/car 4Mb 4.0 Guess the next card to appear in...
scummvm.lha gam/mis 108Mb 4.1 Run supported classic adventure/...
scummvm-src.zip gam/mis 175Mb 4.1 ScummVM Source
scummvm-tools.lha uti/fil 4Mb 4.1 A collection of various tools fo...
scummvm-tools-src.zip uti/fil 2Mb 4.1 ScummVM Tools Source
installerlg.lha uti/mis 207kb 4.0 Commodore Installer replacement
(snx)
[Meldung: 05. Mär. 2023, 08:49] [Kommentare: 0]
