|06.Apr.2023
| Amiga-Disketten am PC: FloppyBridge 1.4
Mittels Robert Smith' Plugin FloppyBridge (Video zur Funktionsweise) können Emulatoren wie WinUAE und Amiberry in Echtzeit mit echten Disketten arbeiten. Heute hat er die Version 1.4 veröffentlicht. Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung:
Version 1.4
Version 1.3
- Fixed issues with stalling mode not working properly, or not as expected
- Updated stalling mode to work better with diskspare device which seems to be very impatient! (writing is not recommended!)
- Updated the icons for the supported hardware and rendered them transparently
(dr)
- Fixed Greaseweazle Drive A/B not selectable properly
- Fixed issue with warning message about diskchange on Greaseweazle always re-appearing
- Fixed Greaseweazle Shugart support. (**Does not support disk change** - it will manually check for disks. A PC Drive is strongly recommended)
- Re-worked the profile listing dialog a little
[Meldung: 06. Apr. 2023, 21:13] [Kommentare: 0]
