Dimitris 'MiDWaN' Panokostas, Autor des Amiga-Emulators Amiberry, hat die Version 1.1 seines Mastodon-Clienten für AmigaOS 3 veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen:
- Implemented Profile view
- Updated Readme with more details on the requirements
- Added more icons (GlowIcon, MagicWB, 4-color)
- Eliminated the dependency on the MUI Hyperlink class, as it caused issues with some users and it's not part of the MUI 3.9 package.
- Redesigned the Login process, instead of a link to press on, you now have a copy/paste procedure with buttons to help you.
- Only open the Login window if a server name was provided. Otherwise the link would be empty and there wasn't much of a point.
- Fixed a crash when trying to save settings without having logged in first (Anonymous mode).
