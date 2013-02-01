amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

30.Apr.2023
deadwood


 AROS x86_64: V20230430-1 des ABI-v11-Entwicklerzweigs
Der AROS-Entwickler Krzysztof 'deadwood' Śmiechowicz hatte seinem stabilen Zweig von AROS für 64-Bit Intel und AMD Prozessoren den Codenamen 'ABIv11' gegeben, um ihn von der in Arbeit befindlichen ABIv1-Version im Haupt-AROS-Repository zu unterscheiden. Diesen hat er nun auf die Version "20230430-1" aktualisiert. Die neue Version enthält zahlreiche Verbesserungen und Korrekturen, die seit Dezember 2022 vorgenommen wurden. So bietet der Entwickler zum ersten Mal auch eine Alpha-Version eines ISO-Images von AROS an, das in einer virtuellen Umgebung oder auf echter Hardware getestet werden kann. Änderungen im Detail:

Functionalities
  • Implemented network driver for certain nVidia chipsets (Neil)
  • Synchronize Zune configuration across all builds (deadwood)
  • Restore build and functioning on pc-x86_64 AROS (deadwood)
  • Make native kernel more reselient in case of early error (deadwood, Kalamatee)
  • Added broadcom4400.device network driver (Neil)
  • Synchronize on use of ISO-8859-2 for Polish across all builds (deadwood)
  • First working version of nvme.device is available (Kalamatee)
  • Implemented FORMAT64 and SEEK64 commands in ahci.device (Kalamatee)
  • Stabilized handling of WARM reset, implemented missing shutdown handlers (Kalamatee)
  • Requesters add scroll bars if too much text is shown (Kalamatee)
64-bit support:
  • Correct size of fpos_t and ino_t C library types (deadwood)
ARM support:
  • muimaster.library (bugs: MUI_Request not compiling) (deadwood)
  • Restore build of armhf AROS (deadwood)
Updates:
  • AROS build system (Kalamatee)
  • ibz 1.2.13 (Kalamatee)
  • libpng 1.6.39 / png.library v53.2 (Kalamatee)
  • freetype 2.13.0 / freetype2.library v6.6 (Kalamatee)
  • libudis86 (Kalamatee)
Functional fixes:
  • Correctly handle __stdiowin when also using C library (deadwood)
  • gl.library (bugs: race condition during initialization) (deadwood)
  • hostgl.library (make it work with newer 64-bit hosts) (deadwood)
  • exec.library (bugs: wrong disassembly due to wrong start address) (deadwood)
  • ata.device (bugs: media insert/eject detection not working) (deadwood)
  • muimaster.library (bugs: MUIA_String_Acknowledge not readable) (deadwood)
  • png.datatype (bugs: 1-bit APLHA pngs not supported) (deadwood)
  • fat-handler (bugs: partition check too strict) (deadwood)
  • InstallAROS (bugs: not working with > 2GB RAM) (deadwood)
  • dos.library (bugs: SFS not working with > 4GB RAM) (deadwood)
  • C:Install-Grub2 (bugs: not working with > 4GB RAM) (deadwood)
  • GCC (bugs: sometimes generates non-loadable executables) (deadwood)
  • Kernel (bugs: wrong configuration of IRQ pins in IO-APIC, TaskReady list damaged) (deadwood)
  • Area.mui (bugs: events sent when not expected to) (deadwood)
  • pciusb.device (bugs: EeePC USB boot not working) (Neil)
  • Register.mui (bugs: tab text cannot be formatted) (deadwood)
  • String.mui, Area.mui, Cycle.mui (bugs: setting same value is causing notification) (deadwood)
  • pciusb.device (bugs: too long boot delay on AspireOne ZG5) (Neil)
  • ntfs-handler (bugs: accessing non existent entries) (Kalamatee)
  • DiskInfo (recognize more filesystems) (Kalamatee)
  • pciusb.device (workaround for MosChip MCS9990, detect addtional ports) (Kalamatee)
  • Kernel (bugs: SSE registers not preserved during interrupt) (Kalamatee)
  • timer.device (bugs: can issues interrupt after warm reboot) (Kalamatee)
  • C:Decoration (bugs: wrong rendering of paletted pngs) (Kalamatee)
  • i8042.hidd (bugs: regression in mouse detection) (deadwood)
  • crt.library (bugs: wrong time returned by clock_gettime) (deadwood)
Stability fixes:
  • graphics.library (bugs: boot driver not unregistered correctly) (deadwood)
  • MultiView (bugs: crash in About window when using amigaguide.datatype) (deadwood)
  • exec.library (bugs: crash when showing disassembly in alert requester) (deadwood)
  • Prefs/ScreenMode (bugs: crash on certain drivers) (deadwood)
  • acpica.library (deadwood)
(dr)

[Meldung: 30. Apr. 2023, 14:09]
.
