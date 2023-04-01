08.Mai.2023









Bildeditor: PyDPainter 1.0.10 für Windows, Linux und macOS

Der Bildeditor PyDPainter (YouTube-Video) ist inspiriert von DPaint und laut dessen Autor Mark Riale der Versuch, mittels PyGame ein brauchbares Pixelkunstprogramm in Python zu erstellen, das mit niedrigen Auflösungen und begrenzten Farbpaletten umgehen und möglichst einfach bedient werden kann. Die Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung: Make CTRL key slow down airbrush by a factor of 5

Implement ellipse rotating

turn off clipping for fill from center and vertical contour

Fix outline to preserve brush BG color

Made right-click on Area Tool bring up Fill Requestor

Fix brush handles for built-in brushes

Add quick reference card with keyboard shortcuts

Fix cycle mode with airbrush for color ranges of length 5

Fix crash while drawing lines in rare cases

Fix palette copy to refresh sliders

Fix cycle mode on filled shape tools

Rubber tools now leave traces when CTRL pressed

Add file drag and drop loading

Fix brush BG color on shear and bend

Add fill from center mode

Make file requestors remember the last path

Add 500ms delay for busy mouse pointer

Add keyboard mouse emulation

Added support for IFF PBM files from PC version

Fix Screen Format requestor crash in Extra Halfbright mode

Added Prefs/Force 1:1 Pixels

Cycle Mode with Airbrush should change color in place

Current Mode forgotten, goes back to Color if any brush selected

Added new tutorial

Prefs/Save Config - Saves current settings. These settings will be reloaded on startup.

Fixed Brush Restore functionality

Added relative coords when dragging in tools

Added Prefs/Flip Coords to make origin in upper left instead of lower left (I did this because it always bugged me)

Added Redo hotkey ctrl-shift-Z

Changed levels of undo from 5 to 20

Added Prefs/Hide Menus to turn off menus on hover

fix path crash in file requestors

Change keyboard shortcuts to work with non-US keyboards

Make area tool able to draw single pixels and horizontal lines

When loading non-IFF images, guess screen mode if resolution is exact match

Load brushes from non-IFF files (dr)



