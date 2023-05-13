amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
14.Mai.2023



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 13.05.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.05.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
warppngdt.lha            dat/ima 159kb 4.0 PNG image datatype V45.27
bwbasic.lha              dev/lan 944kb 4.0 The Bywater BASIC Interpreter
hollywoodcompile.lha     dev/mis 2Mb   4.0 Compile HW scripts on many platf...
mednafen.lha             emu/gam 12Mb  4.1 Mednafen Emulator
fallout-ce.lha           gam/rol 4Mb   4.1 Fallout Community Edition port f...
smb2-gui.lha             net/sam 2Mb   4.0 A GUI to create SMB2 dosdrivers
lilcalendar.lha          off/mis 2Mb   4.0 Versatile calendar and reminder ...
avalanche.lha            uti/arc 109kb 4.1 Simple ReAction GUI for xadmaster
avalanche_ita.lha        uti/arc 7kb   4.0 Italian translation for Avalanche
(snx)

[Meldung: 14. Mai. 2023, 06:59] [Kommentare: 0]
