| Aminet-Uploads bis 13.05.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.05.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
msInternetStatus.lha comm/net 38K 68k Internet status monitor (+src)
shellcolors.lha dev/c 11K 68k code colored text lines in C
less-mos.lha dev/gg 599K MOS Viewer program similar to "more"
HollywoodCompile-AROS... dev/hwood 1.5M x86 compile HW scripts on many pl...
HollywoodCompile-MOS.lha dev/hwood 1.5M MOS compile HW scripts on many pl...
HollywoodCompile-OS3.lha dev/hwood 1.3M 68k compile HW scripts on many pl...
HollywoodCompile-OS4.lha dev/hwood 1.8M OS4 compile HW scripts on many pl...
bwbasic320c.lha dev/lang 3.0M 68k ByWater BASIC Interpreter v3.20c
bwbasic322_OS4.lha dev/lang 944K OS4 OS 4 ByWater BASIC Interprete...
iBASIC_beta2.lha dev/lang 260K 68k very basic BASIC Interpreter ...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 3.3M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
SMB2-GUI_AROS.lha disk/misc 1.6M x86 A GUI to create SMB2 dosdrivers
SMB2-GUI_OS3.lha disk/misc 1.3M 68k A GUI to create SMB2 dosdrivers
SMB2-GUI_OS4.lha disk/misc 1.8M OS4 A GUI to create SMB2 dosdrivers
TankMouse.lha driver/inp 14K 68k Scroll-wheel driver for TankM...
Mattonite.lha game/actio 974K 68k Arkanoid like PAL game almost...
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 18M 68k Implementation of Tunnels & T...
RNORadio.lha mus/play 2.8M MOS Internet radio player
SPlay.lha mus/play 46K 68k A quick 8SVX/ADPCM SamplePlay...
MagicWB800x600x8-Set3... pix/back 304K Set 3 of 800x600 8 Colour MWB...
pgs30a.lha text/dtp 652K 68k PageStream 3.0a Patches
ps3b01.lha text/dtp 771K 68k PageStream 3.0 to 3.0b Patch ...
ps3b3.lha text/dtp 153K 68k PageStream 3.0b Patch 3 of 4
ps3ba1.lha text/dtp 669K 68k PageStream 3.0a to 3.0b Patch...
ps3btu.lha text/dtp 35K 68k PageStream 3.0b Tune Up
ps3c.lha text/dtp 626K 68k PageStream 3.0c Free Update
ps3d.lha text/dtp 709K 68k PageStream 3.0d Free Update
psfont.lha text/dtp 13K 68k PageStream 3 Font Engine 3.0b...
avalanche.lha util/arc 109K AOS ReAction unarchive GUI for xf...
avalanche_de.lha util/arc 8K German catalog for Avalanche 2.2
avalanche_guide_de.lha util/arc 8K German translation of Avalanc...
RandomBackdrop.lha util/boot 44K 68k Up to 255 random backdrops wi...
WarpPNGdt.lha util/dtype 159K ALL PNG image datatype V45.27
ADiffView.lha util/misc 134K 68k Graphical ASCII file compare/...
LilCalendar.lha util/time 3.4M 68k Versatile calender and remind...
