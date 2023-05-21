|28.Mai.2023
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 27.05.2023
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 27.05.2023 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2023-05-23 improved: SWIV (Sales Curve) supports another version, options for weapon power/speed added (Info)
- 2023-05-23 fixed: Max Rally (Fortress) instructions in menu will be displayed now (Info)
- 2023-05-23 improved: Impact! (ASL) supports Blockbuster version, levels 1 to 128 can be edited, QuitKey works on 68000 machine (Info)
- 2023-05-23 fixed: Chuck Rock (Core Design) scrolling problem on AGA machines fixed, solution added (Info)
- 2023-05-21 improved: Suspicious Cargo (Gremlin) patch works with 0.5 MB chip memory and on 68000 now, RawDIC imager, 68000 quitkey support, manual included (Info)
