28.Mai.2023



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 27.05.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.05.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ModExplorer_3.82.lha      Audio/Players             A module player by J?rg.
MiniSid_0.03.lha          Audio/Players             Sid player realized wit...
pForth_28-BE-32.lha       Development/C             Portable ANS-like Forth...
APNG_1.2.lha              Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for AP...
JPEG2000_1.2.lha          Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for JP...
FLIC_1.2.lha              Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for FL...
TIFF_1.2.lha              Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for TI...
YAFA_1.2.lha              Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for YA...
PCX_1.2.lha               Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for PC...
ncursesw_6.3.lha          Development/Library       ncursesw (ncurses with ...
FPSE-joysensors-plugin... Emulation                 Joystick plugin for the...
FinalBurnNeo-titles_1.... Emulation                 Titles pack - PNg backg...
FPSE_0.10.6.lha           Emulation                 A Free PlayStation Emul...
FinalBurnNeo_1.0.0.3.lha  Emulation                 FinalBurn Neo, an Emula...
FinalBurnNeo-previews_... Emulation                 Preview pack - PNG back...
Lhasa_0.4.0.lha           Files/Archive             A Free Software LHA imp...
LHArchiver_1.10.lha       Files/Archive             Create lha archives int...
Woof_11.1.4.lha           Games/Shoot3D             Woof! is a continuation...
Sploiner-GUI_1.0.lha      GUI                       A GUI for Sploiner comm...
WarpDTPrefs_45.12.lha     System/Datatypes          WarpDTPrefs_45.12.lha
InstallerLG_1.0.3.lha     System/Shell              Commodore Installer rep...
AMUIDiff_1.0.lha          Text/Compare              Displays differences of...
Lite-XL_2.1.1r1.lha       Text/Edit                 Lite XL is a lightweigh...
Vim_9.0.1546.lha          Text/Edit                 A highly configurable t...
(snx)

[Meldung: 28. Mai. 2023, 08:26] [Kommentare: 0]
.
