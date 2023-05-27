|ENGLISH VERSION
|
|28.Mai.2023
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 27.05.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.05.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ModExplorer_3.82.lha Audio/Players A module player by J?rg. MiniSid_0.03.lha Audio/Players Sid player realized wit... pForth_28-BE-32.lha Development/C Portable ANS-like Forth... APNG_1.2.lha Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for AP... JPEG2000_1.2.lha Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for JP... FLIC_1.2.lha Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for FL... TIFF_1.2.lha Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for TI... YAFA_1.2.lha Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for YA... PCX_1.2.lha Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for PC... ncursesw_6.3.lha Development/Library ncursesw (ncurses with ... FPSE-joysensors-plugin... Emulation Joystick plugin for the... FinalBurnNeo-titles_1.... Emulation Titles pack - PNg backg... FPSE_0.10.6.lha Emulation A Free PlayStation Emul... FinalBurnNeo_1.0.0.3.lha Emulation FinalBurn Neo, an Emula... FinalBurnNeo-previews_... Emulation Preview pack - PNG back... Lhasa_0.4.0.lha Files/Archive A Free Software LHA imp... LHArchiver_1.10.lha Files/Archive Create lha archives int... Woof_11.1.4.lha Games/Shoot3D Woof! is a continuation... Sploiner-GUI_1.0.lha GUI A GUI for Sploiner comm... WarpDTPrefs_45.12.lha System/Datatypes WarpDTPrefs_45.12.lha InstallerLG_1.0.3.lha System/Shell Commodore Installer rep... AMUIDiff_1.0.lha Text/Compare Displays differences of... Lite-XL_2.1.1r1.lha Text/Edit Lite XL is a lightweigh... Vim_9.0.1546.lha Text/Edit A highly configurable t...(snx)
[Meldung: 28. Mai. 2023, 08:26] [Kommentare: 0]
|
