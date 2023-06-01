09.Jun.2023









MUI-basierter SFTP/FTP(S)-Client: RNOXFER 1.4 für AmigaOS 3/4 und MorphOS

Entwickler 'jPV^RNO' hat seinen FTP-Client "RNOXFER" auf die Version 1.4 aktualisiert. Auf seiner Webseite erläutern ein Tutorial und ein Video den Funktionsumfang des Programms, das im Aminet zur Verfügung steht. Änderungen: Added editing fields in the server list window

Added the comment column on the server list

Added the default local path setting

Added the private keyfile setting for SFTP connections

Added a check for server list changes at exit

Added UTF-8 support to be RFC 2640 compliant

Massive speedup in directory handling

More verbose file size comparison when a file exists

Added an option to save selected files/dirs as a text file

Fixed advanced.conf handling

Fixed issues with the settings file format

Adjusted window sleep modes

Disconnects from the previous server when double-clicking a new server from the server list

Uses hURL 2.0 (requires MorphOS 3.16 or AmiSSL 5 on AmigaOS) (dr)



