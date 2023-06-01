amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
09.Jun.2023



 MUI-basierter SFTP/FTP(S)-Client: RNOXFER 1.4 für AmigaOS 3/4 und MorphOS
Entwickler 'jPV^RNO' hat seinen FTP-Client "RNOXFER" auf die Version 1.4 aktualisiert. Auf seiner Webseite erläutern ein Tutorial und ein Video den Funktionsumfang des Programms, das im Aminet zur Verfügung steht. Änderungen:
  • Added editing fields in the server list window
  • Added the comment column on the server list
  • Added the default local path setting
  • Added the private keyfile setting for SFTP connections
  • Added a check for server list changes at exit
  • Added UTF-8 support to be RFC 2640 compliant
  • Massive speedup in directory handling
  • More verbose file size comparison when a file exists
  • Added an option to save selected files/dirs as a text file
  • Fixed advanced.conf handling
  • Fixed issues with the settings file format
  • Adjusted window sleep modes
  • Disconnects from the previous server when double-clicking a new server from the server list
  • Uses hURL 2.0 (requires MorphOS 3.16 or AmiSSL 5 on AmigaOS)
(dr)

[Meldung: 09. Jun. 2023, 05:01]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
