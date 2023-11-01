amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
03.Nov.2023



 CLI-Programm: sysvars V0.10
Der sysvars-Befehl erstellt Umgebungsvariablen mit Systeminformationen, um von diesen bspw. in der startup-sequence abhängig zu machen, welche Patches eingebunden werden. Erfasst werden bislang die CPU und FPU, der Chipsatz, die vertikale Bildfrequenz (PAL/NTSC) sowie, ob der Emulator UAE verwendet wird - und wenn ja, in welcher Version.

Die Version 0.10 beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
  • Added $KickVer and $KickEnv that provide kickstart version and revision
  • $UAE is now split in $UAEMajor, $UAEMinor and $UAERev for more convenient scripting
  • Added detection of bsdsocket.library ($BSDSockLib contains the id string, $BSDSockLibVer the version, and $BSDSockRev the revision)
  • Refactoring and code improvements (still learning though)
    • Easy way to disable certain variables/features at the beginning of the file using constants (Adapt to your need and make the tool as tiny as possible)
    • Unified SetVar approach using macros
    • Easier integration of new features via consistent scheme
    • Better comments
  • added test script for startup-sequence
Direkter Download: sysvars.lha (11 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 03. Nov. 2023, 06:07] [Kommentare: 2 - 03. Nov. 2023, 14:08]
