|03.Nov.2023
| Rogue-like Spiel: Rogue Declan V1.2.0
Nach dem Gewinn des AmiGameJam 2022 arbeitet Nivrig Games weiter an seinem Twin-Stick-Shooter und hat die Version 1.2.0 veröffentlicht (YouTube-Video). Änderungen:
(dr)
- Added an in-game options menu accessed with ESC or CD32 PAUSE
- Fixed all shots disappearing when the Quit key was pressed
- Fixed graphical glitches when a chest spawned beside a pit
- Fixed rare generation of floor tiles connected only at the diagonal corners
- Other map generation refinements
- Shot system optimisation
- Rebuilt game with the latest compiler for more optimisatios
[Meldung: 03. Nov. 2023, 06:44] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]