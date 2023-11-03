|04.Nov.2023
| WHDLoad: Grafische Oberfläche iGame 2.4.5
iGame ist ein MUI-basiertes Frontend für das Starten von WHDLoad-Titeln (amiga-news.de berichtete). George 'walkero' Sokianos hat die Version 2.4.5 für AmigaOS 2.04 und höher, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:
Direkter Download: iGame-v2.4.5-20231103.lha (437 Kb) (dr)
- Fixed the opening of the properties window for some users, by reverting some changes from v2.4.1
- Fixed the item (demo/game) renaming from the properties window
- Fixed the addition of an item (demo/game) from the "Add game..." window. This was saved in a wrong way and was breaking the list
- Fixed the title change of the items in the list
- Code cleanup
- Speedup the slavesListAddTail()
- Fixes on renaming and single item addition
- Fixed the opening of the properties window for some users
- Use SDI to define the hooks
- Fixing the issue 215 and make the scan better on changes
- fixes in the changelog
[Meldung: 04. Nov. 2023, 06:39] [Kommentare: 0]
