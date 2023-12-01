20.Dez.2023









Assembler: ASM-Pro 1.20 veröffentlicht

ASM-Pro ist ein MC680x0-Makro-Assembler für den Amiga mit integriertem Editor, Debugger, Linker und Monitor. Das Programm bietet vollständige MC680x0-, FPU- und MMU-Unterstützung. Nun wurde ASM-Pro auf die Version 1.20 aktualisiert. Die Änderungen:



ADDITIONS ASM: New symbol REPTN, value is set to 0 to (N-1) while inside a REPT block and -1 while outside.

ASM: New predefined symbol ASMPRO, value contains ASMPro version in the following format: major*256+minor.

ASM: New directive EQUA, intended for post-processing. Do not use if unsure how it works and what it does. It works similar to EQU but the value is absolute (it also "relocates" and can be used to access relocatable data from absolute sections).

ASM/DISASM: Added support for PLPA instruction (68060). MODIFICATIONS UI: reqtools.library v38+ is required instead of any version.

DISASM: FNOP is now displayed instead of a 0 displacement FBF.W.

ASM: Macro parameter \@ reimplemented to work correctly with system includes (pass1/2 conflicts with conditional assembly).

ASM: Trailing / is appended to INCDIR path if needed.

ASM: Current source directory is used as fallback to find include files, and finally the INCLUDE: assign as well.

ASM: Both CMP and CMPM with (Ax)+,(Ay)+ are now allowed.

ASM: Allow MOVEM and FMOVEM descending register lists.

ASM: Allow longword size for FMOVEM with control registers.

UI: The ancient prefs toggles and closewb code removed from the menu event handler.

Over 900 additional micro optimizations, 21KB reduction of the executable size compared to v1.18. BUGFIXES UI-1.19: File pattern in the read/write source file requester is incorrect if Source .ASM is enabled in the general preferences.

UI: Crash if diskfont.library couldn't be opened.

DISASM: Crash on 68000/010 systems if DBcc.L (Apollo) has a 2-char conditional code.

EDIT: Continuously pressing page up to reach the top of the source code after unsuccessful assembly (and similar variations), would freeze the editor.

DISASM: CALLM absolute and pc-relative modes don't work, immediate mode's hex operand is missing a leading $.

DISASM: Several CHK2 and CMP2 modes don't work.

ASM: Incorrect opcodes generated or not supported for CHK2 and CMP2.

DISASM: CINV and CPUSH specifier NC (neither cache) is displayed as BC (both caches).

ASM: CINV and CPUSH specifier NC (neither cache) is not implemented.

DISASM: MOVES destination absolute long mode doesn't work.

DISASM: PMOVE (68030 variant) mixes up registers TT0 and TT1.

ASM: FMOVEM and some FMOVE variants allow destination pc-relative modes.

UI: The changed source prompts are brought up at the end of restart instead of right away.

ASM: No CPU warning for CALLM (68020 only) if the selected CPU is 68030 or higher.

ASM: INCDIR path is not reset when starting a new assembly.

ASM: Including a directory prints out random trash characters.

MONI: Scrolling left/right (alt-left/right arrow) hides the cursor.

ASM: PMOVE with MMUSR outputs incorrect register.

DBG: Debugged program's user and supervisor stacks (and corresponding USP/SSP registers) are switched.

DISASM: FMOVEM has a trailing "/" in some scenarios.

ASM: FMOVEM allows size .X with control registers.

DISASM: Infinite loop with some 68040 specific FPU opcodes.

ASM: Watchpoints and breakpoints are kept after switching to a different source.

Public port's name and type are not initialized.

ASM: PRINTV doesn't flush the print buffer properly causing the next line to be truncated (for example, if followed by INCLUDE or INCBIN the path is not printed).

UI: System freeze and/or crash if multiple hotkeys are pressed at the same time, and the first one is causing the menu strip change (for example, pressing amiga-AS in the editor).

ASM: Numerous FPU instructions with source immediate longword operand are generated as byte, resulting either in the out of 8-bit range error or incorrect opcode.

DISASM: FSINCOS prints only one destination FPU register.

DISASM: Absolute and pc-relative modes don't work with all bitfield instructions (68020+).

DISASM: CMPI pc-relative index mode (68020+) doesn't work.

DISASM: CAS allows several invalid and non-existing modes, absolute modes don't work.

DISASM: LPSTOP (68060) is not implemented.

DISASM: Typos in FPU ROM constant names (appended as a comment to the MOVECR instruction), probably due to the same typos in the M68K manual. Additionally, TAB changed to a space if Printer Dump is not enabled in the preferences to avoid weird characters on the screen.

ASM: PFLUSHR doesn't allow address register indirect mode.

ASM: MMU register PCSR is not recognized (PCR is checked twice instead). (dr)



