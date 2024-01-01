16.Jan.2024









Modul-Player: NostalgicPlayer 2.2.0 für Windows

NostalgicPlayer ist ein Programm zum Abspielen von Amiga-Musikmodulateien unter Windows, das auf dem APlayer basiert. Die Entwicklung des Abspielers hatte der Autor Thomas Neumann 1993 auf dem Amiga begonnen, später auf BeOS und nun unter Windows fortgeführt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen der Version 2.2.0: Updated to .NET 8.

Can now show sample information from TFMX modules. Because the TFMX format does not have a sample list structure like other module formats, it is hard to find out how many and where the samples are stored. Therefore sometimes you will see that a sample may be splitted into several samples or other small glitches.

SidPlay will now show the right number of channels used to play the module in Module Information window. Normally, this will be 3, but for multiple SID chips module, it will be higher.

Oktalyzer player will now convert 7-bit samples to 8-bit when loading a module.

Will now be able to start playing on systems which has more than 2 speakers setup. Thanks to Raph99-Thanys and 7zxkv for reporting this.

Removed the latency option again from the CoreAudio agent. It is now hardcoded to 200 ms, since it gave problems when it was too low when playing e.g. SidPlay modules.

The sample visualizers now show the whole buffer and not only the last 20 ms.

Now the module information updating also uses the mixer latency settings.

The module information window will not switch tab back to the default one anymore, when changing sub-song.

Added close button in message boxes.

It's now possible to press the F1 key in any window to open the relevant help page.

When you press the next module button, the end of module list settings will be used to find out what to do.

Updated mpg123 to version 1.32.4.

Updated SharpCompress to version 0.35.0.

Updated Krypton.Toolkit and Krypton.Navigator to version 80.23.11.321.

Updated libsidplayfp to version 2.6.0.

Renamed Atari Octalyser to just Octalyser.

Moved MultiTracker, FastTracker, Mod's Grave, Digital Tracker MOD and Octalyser formats from ModPlayer to Xmp.

Added new TakeTracker format, since LibXmp can detect the difference between FastTracker and TakeTracker.

Added Scream Tracker 3 MOD, OpenMPT MOD and FlexTrax formats. Ein Installationsarchiv findet sich im Microsoft Store. (dr)



[Meldung: 16. Jan. 2024, 21:17] [Kommentare: 0]

