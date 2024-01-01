16.Jan.2024









Bild- und PDF-Konverter: Image2PDF 2.5 für alle Amiga-Systeme

Bernd Assenmachers Image2PDF ist ein Tool zum Konvertieren von Bildern in PDF und umgekehrt. Ebenso können Bilder skaliert oder unter einem anderen Format gespeichert werden (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen der Version 2.5: rearranged GUI to make it more intuitive

melted the target requesters to one single target requester

added source PDF-file requester to GUI for PDF2Image and PDF2PDF

added function "Image2Image" to change the format of images

added function "scan file(s)" to determine the attributes of the image(s)

added function "rem (dup)" to remove duplicate entries from the listview

added function "check" to check the given images if they are valid to process and to clean the listview from unvalid image files

added possibility to scale images to a fixed size

added more formats for Image2PDF (B4, B5, US, Executive, Comm10)

installer now sets the OS automatically (thanks Daniel ;-))

key F1 now opens the guide file as help too

updated tooltips

optimized output messages

fixed a bug where "read source" did not work correctly sometimes

many improvements done "under the hood" ... ;-) (dr)



