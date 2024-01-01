amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
16.Jan.2024



 Bild- und PDF-Konverter: Image2PDF 2.5 für alle Amiga-Systeme
Bernd Assenmachers Image2PDF ist ein Tool zum Konvertieren von Bildern in PDF und umgekehrt. Ebenso können Bilder skaliert oder unter einem anderen Format gespeichert werden (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen der Version 2.5:
  • rearranged GUI to make it more intuitive
  • melted the target requesters to one single target requester
  • added source PDF-file requester to GUI for PDF2Image and PDF2PDF
  • added function "Image2Image" to change the format of images
  • added function "scan file(s)" to determine the attributes of the image(s)
  • added function "rem (dup)" to remove duplicate entries from the listview
  • added function "check" to check the given images if they are valid to process and to clean the listview from unvalid image files
  • added possibility to scale images to a fixed size
  • added more formats for Image2PDF (B4, B5, US, Executive, Comm10)
  • installer now sets the OS automatically (thanks Daniel ;-))
  • key F1 now opens the guide file as help too
  • updated tooltips
  • optimized output messages
  • fixed a bug where "read source" did not work correctly sometimes
  • many improvements done "under the hood" ... ;-)
(dr)

[Meldung: 16. Jan. 2024, 21:43] [Kommentare: 0]
