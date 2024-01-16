|16.Jan.2024
| Vorschau-Video: Plattformer "Robot Jet Action 2"
Vor knapp zwei Jahren veröffentlichte Tomasz 'Carrion' Mielnik den Plattformer "Robot Jet Action" für den C64. Nun arbeitet er an der Portierung des Spiels auf den Amiga und hat dies nun "Robot Jet Action 2" genannt. Den aktuellen Stand beschreibt der Autor folgendermaßen:
(dr)
- Level screen scrolling in 4 directions
- Initial boss level implementation
- Initial implementation of the worldmap / level selection screen
- A lot of implementation and bug fixes
- what you see is going to be World #1 and Gfx for World #1 is almost done.
- Initial implementation of bigger enemies (wider that 16 pixels sprites)
[Meldung: 16. Jan. 2024, 21:52] [Kommentare: 0]
