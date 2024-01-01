amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
18.Jan.2024



 Analogue Pocket: Amiga-Core V0.2.1
Die Handheld-Spielkonsole Analogue Pocket (Wikipedia) ist FPGA-basiert und unterstützt als solche Module von Nintendo, Sega, der PC Engine oder des Atari Lynx. Vom Amiga-Core wurde nun die Version 0.2.1 veröffentlicht. Änderungen:
  • ICACHE Fixed for WDLOADER to work correctly
  • LBA48 is done to make larger HDD images to 2TB in size
  • The Joysticks are completely disabled when using the emulated mouse or keyboard
  • Audio Mixing - Still some work to be done here to get rid of the snap or pops from the lower frequencys to 48Khz
  • Some changes to the caching for the MPU to speed up some processes
[Meldung: 18. Jan. 2024, 21:11] [Kommentare: 0]
