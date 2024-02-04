09.Feb.2024









AmigaOS 4: AmiUpdate V2.51

AmiUpdate, das Aktualsierungsprogramm für Systemkomponenten und Programme, wurde am 04.02.2024 zunächst auf die Version 2.50, anschließend, nach einigen Problemen, auf die Version 2.51 aktualisiert. Die Änderungen:



AmiUpdate 2.50 The http transfer routines did not consider a filename with spaces in it. All filenames are now run through an encoder prior to the HTTP request being sent. This fixes issues like the MUI update failing to download.

update.library 53.19: Added more internal vectors.

RebootDeamon 2.4: Reworked the source to avoid some duplication of code. Changed the timer.device handling to avoid memory leaks. Removed the pointless cancel button from the countdown requester. If update.library could not be loaded, it tried to open an intuition requester for notification, but intuition had not been opened yet!

AmiUpdate 2.51 Some internal changes, but nothing functional (unless I added some bugs, of course).

It seems the http request headers did NOT include the version info in the User-Agent field, which the server uses. I could have sworn it was included ages ago!

Added better logging in the case of [405] errors.

The status bar will now show correctly if no servers are selected.

RebootDeamon 2.5: Seems there was a long standing bug which just popped up, which could lead to a crash dealing with the time requests. (dr)



[Meldung: 09. Feb. 2024, 18:17] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

