|09.Feb.2024
| AmigaOS 4: AmiUpdate V2.51
AmiUpdate, das Aktualsierungsprogramm für Systemkomponenten und Programme, wurde am 04.02.2024 zunächst auf die Version 2.50, anschließend, nach einigen Problemen, auf die Version 2.51 aktualisiert. Die Änderungen:
AmiUpdate 2.50
AmiUpdate 2.51
- The http transfer routines did not consider a filename with spaces in it. All filenames
are now run through an encoder prior to the HTTP request being sent. This fixes issues like
the MUI update failing to download.
- update.library 53.19: Added more internal vectors.
- RebootDeamon 2.4:
- Reworked the source to avoid some duplication of code.
- Changed the timer.device handling to avoid memory leaks.
- Removed the pointless cancel button from the countdown requester.
- If update.library could not be loaded, it tried to open an intuition
requester for notification, but intuition had not been opened yet!
(dr)
- Some internal changes, but nothing functional (unless I added some bugs, of course).
- It seems the http request headers did NOT include the version info in the User-Agent
field, which the server uses. I could have sworn it was included ages ago!
- Added better logging in the case of [405] errors.
- The status bar will now show correctly if no servers are selected.
- RebootDeamon 2.5: Seems there was a long standing bug which just popped up, which could lead to a crash
dealing with the time requests.
